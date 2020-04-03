A Reeds man was injured in a motorcycle collision with a sport utility vehicle at 11:10 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 96, about 4 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert L. Downing, 47, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Downing was riding an eastbound motorcycle that collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Makayla J. Spaugy, 19, of Joplin, when Spaugy pulled out in front of him, the patrol said.
• An Iowa man was injured in a semitruck accident at 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 126, about 10 miles southwest of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Glenn A. Pape, 62, of Dunlap, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Pape was driving a westbound truck that ran off the road and into a ditch, the patrol said.
