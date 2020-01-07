An Oklahoma man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, about 11 miles southwest of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Max J. Kennerly, 19, of Afton, Oklahoma, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car and pulled into the path of a northbound semitruck driven by Jeremy M. Fields, 44, of Galena, Kansas, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:17 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44 in Joplin, according to the state patrol.
Alejandro L. Nunn, 23, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Nunn was driving a westbound car at a high speed when the vehicle ran off the road and rolled three times, throwing him from the car, the patrol said.
