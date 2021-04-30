A woman from Seligman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 12:50 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 37 at Purdy in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Stacey L. Green, 50, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that was struck in the rear by a northbound pickup truck driven by Mackenzie L. Fuller, 19, of Monett, the patrol said.
• An Oklahoma woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:45 a.m. Friday on Douglas Fir Road, about a half-mile southwest of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Crystal L. Esterline, 35, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road on a curve and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
