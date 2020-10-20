A Rocky Comfort woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday on Route D, a mile south of Stella in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Opal A. Powers, 33, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
Powers was a passenger in a northbound dump truck driven by James A. Powers, 32, of Rocky Comfort, that was struck in the rear by a pickup truck driven by Steven O. Mitchell, 45, of Lanagan, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on Cedar Drive, 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Armetta Harry, 52, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
