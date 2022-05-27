Two injured in area vehicle crashes
A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:25 p.m. Friday on Route D, about 4 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Elizabeth T. Crowe, 41, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Carol D. West, 73, of Goodman, in the passenger side when West made a left turn into the path of Crowe’s vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 86, about 4 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Audrea M. Lindsey, 27, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
