An Ash Grove man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a car at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 37, about 2 miles north of Reeds in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James R. Vandrell, 65, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Vandrell lost control of his southbound motorcycle and the bike overturned and struck a northbound car driven by William L. Goodnight, 31, of Reeds. Goodnight's car ran off the road and struck a ditch after the collision, the patrol said.
• A Lockwood woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route U, 4 miles north of Golden City in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Krissy J. Mann, 21, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
