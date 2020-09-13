Two residents of Bella Vista, Arkansas, were injured in a motorcycle crash at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 76, 6 miles north of Shell Knob in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kenneth L. Rader, 70, and his passenger, Patricia A. Rader, 68, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said the westbound Rader motorcycle ran off the road and hit a guardrail.
