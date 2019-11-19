Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 171, about 3 miles east of Webb City in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Eric G. Freeman, 61, of Rogers, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. A second driver, Shannon G. Best, 48, of Joplin, was transported to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
All three vehicles involved were southbound and approaching the scene of a prior accident when a semitruck driven by Richard C. Loftin, 32, of Joplin, ran into the rear of Best's vehicle, causing Best's vehicle to strike Freeman's vehicle, the patrol said.
