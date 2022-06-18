Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash at 10:20 p.m. Thursday on Bethel Road, a mile north of Seneca in Newton County.
The driver, Natasha G. Ford, 49, of Wyandotte, Okla., was taken to Freeman Hospital West Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A passenger, Jennifer M. Lankford, 44, also of Wyandotte, was taken by private car to the Miami, Okla., Integris Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol reported that the driver was northbound when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and into culvert, and overturned.
