Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident at 6:42 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 6 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Msouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Thomas Pinedo, 53, of Springdale, Arkansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries. A passenger in a second vehicle, Micky R. Lawson, 64, of Ava, Illinois, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Pinedo was driving a westbound semitruck that was struck in the rear by a westbound semtruck driven by Joseph L. Haddock, 52, of Perryville, when Haddock failed to slow for traffic, the patrol said. The collision caused Pinedo's truck to run into a third westbound semitruck, which was driven by James H. Russell, 48, of Locust Grove, Oklahoma, forcing Russell's rig into the median cable and causing Pinedo's truck and trailer to overturn, the patrol said. Lawson was a passenger in Haddock's truck.
