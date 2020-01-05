A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:17 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44 in Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Alejandro L. Nunn, 23, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Nunn's westbound vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it ran off the road and overturned three times. The driver was ejected, the patrol said.
• An Aurora man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Friday on Highway 39 in Aurora in Lawrence County, the highway patrol reported.
Jared M. Brammell, 38, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Aurora with minor injuries.
The patrol said a vehicle driven by Samuel D. Aston, 43, of Aurora, was fleeing from law enforcement at a high speed when it struck Brammell's vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.