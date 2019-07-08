A Webb City resident was injured in a four-wheeler accident at 6:15 p.m. Monday on Julip Lane on private property in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
David B. Lortz, 44, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, an equipment failure caused the driver to be thrown off the vehicle.
• An El Dorado Springs resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 54 in Nevada, according to the state patrol.
Ryan L. Lutes, 21, was taken by air ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
According to the patrol, a westbound semitruck, driven by Dariusz Bielat, of Roselle, Illinois, crossed the centerline and struck the eastbound Lutes car in the side.
