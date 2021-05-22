A resident of Berryville, Arkansas, was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 171 in Asbury in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Chloe Wilson, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Wilson was a passenger in a northbound vehicle driven by Anthony McClelland, 18, also of Berryville, that rear-ended a vehicle driven by Darren R. Wilson, 41, of Neosho. The McClelland vehicle then ran off the road and hit a sign and a tree.
• A resident of Midwest City, Oklahoma, was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 44 in Jasper County, 5 miles south of Carthage, the highway patrol reported.
Darius L. Youngblood, 48, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Youngblood's eastbound tractor-trailer ran into the median and hit the cable barrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.