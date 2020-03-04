A Mount Vernon man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route M, 3 miles south of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Richard L. Hayden, 50, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
Hayden was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
• A Marionville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1220, about 5 miles north of Marionville in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Shawn A. Fisher, 38, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
He was a passenger in a northbound car driven by a 13-year-old Marionville girl that ran off the road and struck a junction box when she tried to make a right turn, the patrol said.
