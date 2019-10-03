Both drivers suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. Thursday on County Road 2220, less than 2 miles east of Pierce City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ella C. Dyer, 64, of Wentworth, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries. Trevor K. Jordan, 22, of Pierce City, was taken to the same hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.
Dyer was driving north on County Road 1050 and pulled into the path of Jordan's eastbound vehicle on County Road 2220, the patrol said.
