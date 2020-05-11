Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:15 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 90, about 4 miles west of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Gaberiel J. Walker, 18, of Anderson, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries. His passenger, Kyle M. Jayne, 18, of Noel, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Their westbound car ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
