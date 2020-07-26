Two residents of Clever, Missouri, were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 37, 2 miles south of Aurora in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dennis Cisneros, 59, was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries. His passenger, Patsy C. Cisneros, 62, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said a southbound vehicle driven by Trenton J. Schmidt, 43, of Salina, Kansas, was stopped in traffic and was struck in the rear by the southbound Cisneros motorcycle. The motorcycle then ran off the road and overturned, throwing both occupants, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.