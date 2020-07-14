Both drivers suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 59, south of Spruce Drive in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brandon K. Yates, 20, of Granby, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Robin G. Fry, 65, of Goodman, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Yates' southbound car crossed the centerline and struck Fry's northbound vehicle, according to the patrol.
