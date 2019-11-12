A woman from Anderson was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 71, a quarter-mile north of the Missouri state line in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Janis M. Wilburn, 56, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that slid on a slick road surface into the center divider of the highway's northbound and southbound lanes, according to the patrol.
• An Ash Grove woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Monday on Route N, 7 miles south of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Madison R. Schubert, 19, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
She was driving a southbound car that slid off the snow- and ice-covered roadway into a ditch, the patrol said.
