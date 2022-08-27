A Nevada resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Highway 160, about 4 miles south of Liberal in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Debra A. Griggs, 68, driver of an eastbound car, was taken to Cox Baton County Hospital in Lamar with moderate injuries.
The crash occurred, according to the state patrol, when a northbound vehicle driven by Barbara A. Williams, 66, of Fort Scott, hit the Griggs vehicle in the passenger side, causing it to overturn.
• A Carl Junction resident was injured when his all-terrain vehicle hit an embankment at 11:20 a.m. Saturday on private property 3 miles south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Colin M. Jones, 33, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol report stated the Jones ATV was westbound when it hit an embankment.
