A Purdy resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 12:45 a.m. Saturday on Farm Road 1029 about 2 miles east of Wheaton in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Perry E. Tallant, 23, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the southbound Tallant vehicle ran off the road and hit an embankment and a tree.
• An Exeter resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 5:30 p.m. Friday on Farm Road 1027 about 3 miles south of Wheaton in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Keith A. Young, 29, was taken to by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the southbound Young all-terrain vehicle swerved to avoid another ATV, and it overturned, throwing the driver off.
