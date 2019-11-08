Two defendants were to stand trial this week in separate child sexual abuse cases in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Daniel Chavez, 64, to stand trial on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of attempted first-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of first-degree child molestation and two misdemeanor offenses of furnishing pornographic materials to a minor following a preliminary hearing Thursday. The judge set the defendant’s initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 4.
Chavez, of Webb City, is accused of sexually abusing three girls over a 10-year period beginning in 2006. One of the girls disclosed to investigators that the abuse began when she was 8 or 9 years old and continued until she was 11 or 12. The other two disclosed that Chavez began abusing them when they were between 4 and 6 years old, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
In a separate child sexual abuse case, Shayne L. Batie, 47, of Carthage, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on charges of statutory sodomy with a child less than 12 years old, first-degree child molestation with a victim less than 12 years old and attempted third-degree child molestation with a victim less than 14 years old.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the charges against Batie involve three children, with the alleged abuse dating back as far as December 2017 and including inappropriate touching of them while they were sleeping and secretly photographing or recording of their activities in a bathroom.
Judge Hensley also set Batie’s first appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 4.
