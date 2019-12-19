The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed two Joplin domestic assault cases when the victims in each case failed to show up to testify against the defendants at their preliminary hearings.
Brent A. Baine, 45, of Gravette, Arkansas, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and second-degree kidnapping. Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas said the charges were being dismissed in light of the victim's failure to appear as a state's witness.
The charges stemmed from a disturbance the night of Sept. 6 during an argument between the defendant and one of his two girlfriends, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The girlfriend in question had taken the other girlfriend home earlier in the day, and when Baine woke up, they got into an argument over her having done that, according to the affidavit.
He allegedly hit her in the face with his fist, threw an object at her that hit her hand and would not let her leave the residence for a while. When she finally got away, he called her and told her if she did not return, he would "beat her son's head in," according to the affidavit. She returned to the residence, and he purportedly began beating her with a wooden stick, which caused abrasions to her shoulders and back and a cut on the side of her head, according to the affidavit.
In the other case, felony counts of second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia against William D. Evans, 36, of Joplin, were dismissed.
His charges stemmed from an incident Sept. 30 involving his girlfriend.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Evans was driving near Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue when he reached over to the passenger seat and grabbed the girlfriend first by her hair and then by her neck, choking her. He then tried to push her out the door while the vehicle was still in motion, according to the affidavit.
Police later stopped and arrested him and allegedly found a small plastic bag on his person commonly used in sales of illegal drugs, according to the affidavit.
