A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9 a.m. Monday on Butterfield Drive in Loma Linda, south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James B. Clark, 80, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Clark was driving a northbound car that ran off the road on a curve and struck several objects, the patrol said.
• A Joplin teenager was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 8:35 p.m. Sunday on Fountain Road, about 2 miles west of Airport Drive in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
The 16-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that slid off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
