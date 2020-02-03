A Louisburg, Kansas, woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. 69 northbound at East 700 Avenue in Crawford County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Savannah M. Reinhart, 20, was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with serious injury.
The patrol said Michael C. Falletti, 30, of Frontenac, was driving northbound when his trailer broke loose and swerved across the highway and struck Reinhart’s southbound vehicle. Falletti had no apparent injuries.
• A Galena, Kansas, resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:55 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 66, about 4 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Zoe R. Lambert, 25, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
She was headed west when her vehicle traveled off of the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, according to the patrol.
