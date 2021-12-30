MIAMI, Okla. — Two women from Kansas were killed and a truck driver from California seriously injured in a crash at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday involving a semitrailer and pickup truck in the westbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike about 6 miles west of Miami.
The driver of the pickup truck, Melanie Harper, 38, of Basehor, Kansas, and her passenger, Elizabeth Kraghad, 50, of Leavenworth, Kansas, were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The driver of the semitrailer, a 58-year-old man from Arcadia, California, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with critical injuries and later transferred to Mercy Hospital Springfield, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Authorities are not releasing his name until they have notified his next of kin.
The two Kansas women were pinned in the resulting wreckage, according to the patrol's report. The cause of the accident remained under investigation on Thursday.
The crash led authorities to close the westbound portion of the turnpike for several hours.
