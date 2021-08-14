A Bentonville, Arkansas, man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Missouri Highway 90, 5 miles west of Jane in McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Emerson J. Boshears, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 3 a.m. Saturday by the McDonald County coroner, the patrol said. The patrol said Boshears’ westbound motorcycle ran off the road and hit a ditch.
• A Seligman woman was killed in a crash at 2:32 p.m. Friday at Missouri Highway 37 and Farm Road 2160 in Cassville in Barry County, the highway patrol reported.
Julie M. Nistas, 63, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cassville, where she was later pronounced dead, the highway patrol said.
Three other people, Benjamin T. Layton, 76, of Pierce City, and his passengers, Marjorie K. Layton, 79, of Pierce City, and Ronald L. Bergalotto, 67, of Monett, were taken to Mercy Cassville with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Nistas’ westbound vehicle pulled into the path of Layton’s northbound vehicle.
