Two people were killed in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44 in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Curtis W. Cummins, 55, of Rogersville, and passenger Marvin D. Olive, 62, of Macomb, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner, the patrol said.
Their westbound pickup truck ran off the road, struck a cable barrier and rolled down an embankment, the patrol said.
• Two Jasper County residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on Route E, 3 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Jaiden A. Crosby, 17, of Carthage, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. The other injured person, Colton J. Williams, 23, of Reeds, chose to seek medical treatment on his own for what were listed as minor injuries.
The patrol said Crosby's westbound vehicle ran into the rear of a trash truck that was stopped in the roadway while Williams was out of the vehicle emptying trash bins into the truck. Crosby's vehicle "grazed" Williams after hitting the truck, the patrol said.
• A Granby woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on River Road, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Mindy J. Johnson, 19, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Dallas J. Lewis, 20, of Neosho, that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident at 10:25 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 86, about 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Two of the drivers, Randy A. Morgan, 22, of Neosho, and Anita I. Britt, 48, of Joplin, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin. Morgan's injuries were listed as moderate and Britt's as minor.
An eastbound car driven by Danny E. Garrett, 57, of Seneca, crossed the centerline and sideswiped Britt's westbound car before hitting Morgan's westbound car head-on, the patrol said.
