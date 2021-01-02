A Nevada man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning at Marmaduke Park in Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jerod R. Gerster, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said. An occupant of the vehicle, Cayden A. Campbell, 21, of Nevada, was taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Gerster's westbound vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and it remains under investigation, the patrol said.
• A Carthage woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 7:50 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 171 at Interstate 49 in Carthage in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
Barbara J. Pitcock, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said. The driver of the vehicle, Forrest A. Smith, 74, of Carthage, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Smith's southbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a traffic control support post. The vehicle then overturned in the road, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:55 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 43, a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the highway patrol reported.
Shawn E. Smith, 43, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said a southbound vehicle driven by Cody D. Williford, 21, of Seneca, failed to stop at a red traffic signal and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by Kenneth R. McKeehan, 55, of Joplin. Smith was a passenger in McKeehan's vehicle.
• A Washburn man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:10 p.m. Friday on Route KK, 5 miles west of Washburn in McDonald County, the highway patrol reported.
Travis Jarnagin, 41, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Jarnagin was a passenger in a westbound vehicle driven by Mandy M. Mitchell, 39, also of Washburn, that ran off the road and hit a tree.
