A Nevada man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning at Marmaduke Park in Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jerod R. Gerster, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said. An occupant of the vehicle, Cayden A. Campbell, 21, of Nevada, was taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Gerster's westbound vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and it remains under investigation, the patrol said.
• A Carthage woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 7:50 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 171 at Interstate 49 in Carthage in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
Barbara J. Pitcock, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said. The driver of the vehicle, Forrest A. Smith, 74, of Carthage, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Smith's southbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a traffic control support post. The vehicle then overturned in the road, the patrol said.
