Two Stella residents were killed in a motorcycle crash at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Route H, about a mile north of Boulder City in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
William S. Abbott, 49, and his passenger, Tammy L. White, 52, were both pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 p.m. by Newton County Coroner Dale Owen, the patrol said.
The patrol said Abbott's northbound motorcycle ran off the road and down an embankment.
