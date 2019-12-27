Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash at 9:41 p.m. Thursday on Route BB, four miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Benjamin L. Rash, of El Dorado Springs, 21, was taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by a physician at 10:30 p.m., the patrol said. His passenger, Jacob A. Guerrero, of Sheldon, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County coroner, the patrol said.
The patrol said Rash's southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
