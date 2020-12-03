Two Verona residents were killed in a single-vehicle crash at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Business Highway 60 in Verona, a mile north of U.S. Highway 60 in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both driver James V. Costanza, 54, and passenger Kimberly L. Pauls, 38, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their southbound vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas resident was injured in a semitruck accident at 12:10 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 78, a mile south of Ridgely in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Brayden L. Zamparelli, 19, of Searcy, Arkansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
He was driving a southbound semitruck with no trailer that ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.