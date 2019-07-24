Two people were killed in a single-vehicle accident at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 39, about 3 miles north of Shell Knob in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle, Everette A. Kritz, 27, of Cassville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a Barry County deputy coroner. His passenger, Jacob D. Morrell, 21, of Springdale, Washington, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield, where he was pronounced dead at 3:36 a.m.
Their northbound car ran off the road and rolled down an embankment, striking several trees, the patrol said.
• A Stella woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on Business Highway 60, about 3 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Anita K. Carterman, 55, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound dump truck driven by Christopher M. Huff, 47, of Reeds, the patrol said.
• A Pineville woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday on Elk River Road, a mile west of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Deena M. McAllen, 48, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
McAllen was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• An Oklahoma woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday on Route C, 5 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Deborah A. Gomosky, 67, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road, struck a concrete culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
