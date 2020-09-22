A Neosho woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 60, about 3 miles east of Granby in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lisa D. Sharp, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Newton County deputy coroner.
Sharp was driving a westbound vehicle that crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound tractor-trailer head-on when her car began to hydroplane on wet pavement, the patrol said. The driver of the truck, Leonardo R. Vasallo, 65, of Dallas, escaped injury, the patrol said.
• An Anderson man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle at 10:21 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49, a mile south of Tipton Ford in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Harold L. Willis, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Newton County deputy coroner.
The patrol said Willis was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a northbound Toyota Corolla driven by Siddharth B. Patel, 23, of Pittsburg, Kansas.
• A Walker man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 54, about 2 miles east of Nevada in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Scott A. Zachary, 49, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
• A Washburn man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle at 7:55 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 90 in Washburn, the state patrol said.
James P. Fogarty, 27, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
The patrol said Fogarty was walking on the roadway when he was struck by an eastbound truck driven by Phillip W. Jordan, 71, of Washburn.
