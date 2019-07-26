An Ozark woman died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 96, about 4 miles southwest of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brittany M. Barker, 27, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Barker was driving an eastbound vehicle and was passing another vehicle when her vehicle strayed onto the shoulder of the road before returning to the roadway and being struck broadside by a westbound pickup truck driven by Willis E. Vanderford, 57, of Prescott, Kansas, the patrol said.
• One Texas resident was killed and a second seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44, about a mile west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Karen M. Janak, 66, of Shriner, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a Lawrence County deputy coroner, the patrol said.
She was a passenger in a westbound vehicle driven by Gerard A. Janak, 66, also of Shiner, who was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
The couple’s vehicle skidded off the left side of the roadway before crossing back over the road and overturning, throwing Karen Janak from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Bella Vista, Arkansas, man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71, a half-mile south of Jane in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Mark Dillard, 43, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista with minor injuries.
He was driving a southbound vehicle that collided with a northbound car driven by Peggy J. Furman, 65, of Bella Vista, when Furman made a left turn into the path of Dillard’s vehicle, the patrol said.
