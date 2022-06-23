A 20-year-old woman testified Thursday that one man sodomized her before a second man raped her four months ago after she was given a drug that she said left her “really messed up” and uncertain what had happened to her.
The woman identified co-defendants Harry L. Vinson, 39, of Joplin, and Derrick A. Adams, 43, of Webb City, as the two who allegedly took advantage of her condition Feb. 9 at Vinson’s residence.
She said she did not know either Vinson or Adams and had never met them prior to going to a Joplin tattoo parlor with a male friend to see about getting her a tattoo. The owner of the business invited them into his office for drinks and she subsequently went with Vinson to his home nearby to get something before returning to the shop to get a tattoo.
She testified that she returned to Vinson’s home a second time to buy some cocaine, which she hoped would counteract the alcohol she had consumed and sharpen her focus.
She said she watched Vinson allegedly “cutting” what he said was cocaine with something else and she told him she wanted uncut cocaine. They then all did some together, she said, but she did not think it was cocaine because it failed to stimulate her and made her tired and “out of it” instead, she said.
“My head was going everywhere and I needed to sit down,” she told the court in explaining why she then went into his bedroom, where Vinson followed and initiated sexual intercourse with her.
The woman testified that she consented to having intercourse with him, but he then forced another sex act on her against her will. She said she felt helpless and unable to resist throughout and did not try to leave because she did not have a ride and was “really messed up.”
The next thing she could recall was seeing Vinson on the phone talking to someone, and a short time later Adams showed up and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
She told the court that she did not immediately report what had happened because she didn’t know what was going on much of the time or realize what had happened to her until a few days later while she was in jail for a traffic ticket and theft charge.
She acknowledged on cross-examination by defense attorneys that her friend had taken her to get something to eat at a restaurant the next morning, that she kept a nail salon appointment after that and that she did not report having been sexually assaulted to police until a few days later while she was in jail.
She testified that she kept experiencing bleeding related to the assaults while she was in jail and consequently reported what she could recall and had a rape kit done at that point.
Vinson is charged with sodomy and rape, Adams with a single count of rape.
Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause to bind both defendants over on those charges despite defense arguments that the woman’s own testimony showed she consented initially to having sexual intercourse with Vinson and that she was sufficiently aware of what was happening to be capable of informed consent.
Austin Knoblock, the attorney for Vinson, argued that at a minimum his client’s rape charge should be dismissed.
But the state is prosecuting Vinson under the contention that the victim was too disoriented and nearly unconscious to be able to provide informed consent for any kind of sexual contact.
Cobb Young, the attorney for Adams, questioned the woman about her arrest that day when she was at the nail salon. She acknowledged that a detective had asked her what had happened to her following her arrest and she had told him that nothing happened. She said the reason she had said that was because at that time it was still unclear to her what had happened.
“Why would I say it happened if I did not know because I was not in my right mind?” she responded to Young’s question.
The alleged victim was the lone witness called to testify at the hearing. No testimony was presented as to whether there is any evidence that she was drugged with something other than the cocaine and alcohol she admittedly consented to using.
