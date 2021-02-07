A Seneca man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:10 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 43 one mile north of Seneca in Newton County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Aaron M. Willis, 23, was southbound, when he crossed the center line, traveled across the road and struck a sign, the patrol reported.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries, according to the patrol.
A Seneca man was injured at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on south Main Street in Diamond in Newton County, the patrol reported.
Todd F. Linville, 35, was westbound when his vehicle struck a utility pole, the patrol reported. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
