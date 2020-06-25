PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg police arrested two more suspects Thursday in their investigation of the June 18 discovery of explosive devices inside a residence in the 2100 block of Broadway Street.
Jessie J. Doyen, 24, and Christopher L. Steffey, 34, both of Pittsburg, were taken into custody and charged with aggravated arson, criminal use of explosives and misdemeanor criminal damage. They were being held on $25,000 bonds.
Six homemade explosive devices were removed from the residence when a drug-related search warrant was served there a week ago. Raskia Q. Colbert, 43, was arrested at that time on drug charges and criminal use of explosives, arson, assault and property damage charges stemming from an early morning explosion heard in the block on May 18.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that Doyen and Steffey have now been determined to have had direct involvement in the placement and use of the explosive device used on that occasion.
