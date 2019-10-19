A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 5:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 59, about 4 miles south of Diamond in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Michelle Ethridge, 36, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Brandon Yeary, 32, of Carthage.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the northbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
• A Pineville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 3:25 a.m. Saturday on Route E, about a half-mile north of the Arkansas line in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Alexander T. Hayes-Martinez, 25, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the northbound Hayes-Martinez vehicle ran off the road and hit a fence.
