A Marionville resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 3:10 a.m. Sunday at Highway 60, about a mile east of Monett in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joshua L. Kenney, 26, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the southbound Kenney vehicle failed to stop, traveled through an intersection and struck an embankment.
• A Texas resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 1:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 86 in Golden in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Allen O. Gonzalez, 30, was taken to Mercy Hospital Bentonville in Arkansas with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the eastbound vehicle was struck in the side by a deer.
