An 82-year-old Shell Knob resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 2 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 76, about 5 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Shirley L. Fairchild was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, Fairchild's eastbound car ran off the road and hit several trees after she experienced a medical incident.
• A Fayetteville, Arkansas, resident was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route H, a mile west of Pineville in McDoanld County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Paul S. Sherry, 61, was taken to Northwest Arkansas Mercy Hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, Sherry's eastbound semitruck ran off the road and overturned.
