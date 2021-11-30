Two Neosho residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 175, a mile north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Yaieko Sailas, 54, and her passenger, Anderson Likaro, 49, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Their northbound pickup truck ran into the rear of a northbound vehicle driven by Shannon L. Coulson, 50, of Neosho, when Coulson slowed abruptly for a dog that ran into the road in front of her, the patrol said.
