A woman and boy from Noel were killed and two other people injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 71 at Pineville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Nimo A. Omer, 19, and an unnamed 6-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene by McDonald County B.J. Goodwin, the patrol said. Their bodies were released to Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.
They were passengers in a car driven by Amun A. Omer, 24, of Noel, who was taken to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Bentonville, Arkansas, with moderate injuries, the patrol said. The driver of the other vehicle, Kelli K. Lovatt, 44, of Goodman, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
The patrol said a southbound Hyundai Elantra, driven by Omer, attempted to make a U-turn on the divided highway to travel north and was struck by a northbound Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Lovatt.
• A Carl Junction man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Route JJ, 2 miles south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Michael J. Cook, 66, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Cook was driving a southbound pickup truck that was struck in the rear by an eastbound vehicle that left the scene of the accident, the patrol said. The collision caused Cook's vehicle to run off the roadway.
• Two teens from Reeds suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 40, a mile north of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the patrol said.
The boys, 16 and 14 years of age, were taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said. Their names were withheld on the patrol report because of their ages.
The 16-year-old was at the wheel when the northbound vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Route KK, 7 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, the patrol said.
Kendall L. Simpson, 35, of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Rogers, Arkansas.
Simpson was driving a northbound dump truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
