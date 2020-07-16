Two defendants waived preliminary hearings on felony weapon charges Thursday and were ordered to stand trial in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Jason K. Hunt, 17, of Carl Junction, waived a hearing on a count of unlawful use of a weapon and was ordered by Associate Court Judge Joe Hensley to make an initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Aug. 19.
Hunt is accused of shooting a MAC-10 firearm from a vehicle April 6 in the area of County Road 290 and Hunter Road near Carl Junction. A probable-cause affidavit states that he admitted to a deputy investigating a shots-fired call that he discharged the weapon from a vehicle.
Daniel B. Mart, 36, of Webb City, waived a hearing on felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor count of animal abuse. The judge set his initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 10.
Mart purportedly made threats May 24 to kill his wife and their dog while armed with a knife and stabbing various items in their home. A probable-cause affidavit state that he started toward his wife with the knife and kicked the puppy across the floor before the arrival of police.
When officers got there, he threw a can at one of them and came at them with the knife in his hand, the affidavit alleges. Officers tried to use a stun gun on him at that point but missed. He ran back in the house, locked the door and refused to come out before finally being taken into custody, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.