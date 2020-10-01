MIAMI, Okla. — One of two Ottawa County Jail escapees was back in custody Thursday, but not before closing Miami schools for the weekend. The escapee still at large was considered armed and dangerous.
Justin Eby, 23, was caught Thursday morning, but Jerry Nichols, 38, remained at large, prompting the Miami School District building to be closed and the district to transition to online learning.
The Globe couldn’t reach Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd.
School Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said he was contacted by the Miami Police Department at about 6:45 a.m. and informed of the situation. Hogan said closing in-person learning was the best decision to protect students, families and staff. In-person instruction will resume Monday.
