A Thayer woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44 at Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Evelyne M. Franke, 52, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car in the left lane when she was forced off the highway by a westbound car driven by Frank D. Ussery, 57, of Edmond, Oklahoma, the patrol said. Franke's car then returned to the roadway, striking Ussery's vehicle before running off the right side of the road and hitting a guardrail, the patrol said.
• A Carterville woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 171 at Airport Drive in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Cyndle A. Baird, 25, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle that was struck in the rear by an eastbound semitruck driven by Dean L. Connor, 63, of Carl Junction, the patrol said.
