Two Lawrence County resident were injured in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday on Route H, 2 miles south of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Missie Lambert, 45, of Mount Vernon, and passenger Amanda L. Gantt, 33, of Aurora, were taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
According to the state patrol, the westbound Lambert car struck a cow in the road.
