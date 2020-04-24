COLUMBUS, Kan. — Cherokee County deputies arrested two suspects on drug charges following a disturbance Thursday afternoon on a parking lot in Scammon after which a vehicle was searched for possible presence of a bomb.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to a church parking lot in reference to an argument during which a woman purportedly made threatening comments about a bomb being inside a vehicle at the scene.
The Kansas Highway Patrol and a bomb-sniffing dog with the Quapaw Tribal Marshals Office were called to the scene to assist. The dog did not detect any presence of explosives in the vehicle, but a dog with the Cherokee County sheriff's office subsequently alerted on the vehicle for the presence of illegal drugs.
A search of the vehicle purportedly turned up undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, leading to the arrests of Melissa Rakestraw Miranda, 36, and Kevin Gray, 60, both of Pittsburg, Kansas. They were taken to the Cherokee County Jail in Columbus on charges of possession of meth with intent to distriibute and possesssion of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Miranda also faces an additional count of criminal threat.
