LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar man and his mother are being held without bond in connection with a bomb threat Wednesday that forced evacuation of the Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
Jason A. Gates, 40, and Terrie R. Walker, 61, were stopped and arrested by Lamar police and Barton County sheriff's deputies in the wake of a call to the Barton County 911 center that led to a decision to empty the hospital of patients, visitors and staff while the building was searched for explosive devices.
Hospital staff and security assisted Lamar firefighters and police in the search of the building, which turned up no such devices or suspicious items.
With the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Information Analysis Center and the FBI, police and sheriff's deputies were able to identify a suspect in the placement of the call to the 911 center. Gates and Walker were taken into custody after a traffic stop and were charged with making a first-degree terrorist threat.
They remained in custody Thursday at the Barton County Jail without bond pending an initial court appearance.
Several agencies assisted the Barton County Ambulance District in temporary relocation of the hospital's patients while the search was conducted, including ambulance services from Vernon County in Missouri and Crawford County in Kansas and the Metro Emergency Transport System in Joplin.
